A new program for Woorabinda youth has opened doors as they look to transition from school to further education or employment.

The Sprints Passport Program started last year when it was found many young people between 15 to 18 years old in central Queensland didn’t have basic identification such as birth certificates.

Run by Community Spirit Foundation, staff worked with students to tackle this problem and ensure they continue to build on their skills.

Over the first 12 months, SPP supported 15 students to obtain a unique student identifier which enabled them to enrol in further education and accreditation.

A further 20 people obtained other forms of identification.

Students have been able to access essential documents such Medicare cards, 15+ cards, tax file numbers and bank accounts.

They have also applied for driving qualifications, completed courses and obtained cards to work in the construction industry and with children.

CSF senior program coordinator Khanita Sukaserm the program’s success was wonderful to see.

“They have gained confidence, resilience and learnt so much about themselves and really coming out of their shells; even speaking in front of a camera with people they don’t know,” she said.

Year 12 student Gerald Jacob remembered going to the Department of Transport & Main Roads and being turned away many times due to lack of ID.

He thought it was a waste of time but one of the program coordinators persisted.

“She wouldn’t give up and it took me three weeks to get all the right identifications so I could get my licence,” Mr Jacob said.

Apart from SPP, which is delivered in partnership with UNICEF, the Foundation conducts two other programs catering for primary and secondary student wellbeing and leadership tours to capital cities.

Woorabinda student Dakota Saltner said her favourite part of the program was having someone to talk to about challenges she faced.

Ms Sukaserm said the program helped young people reach their potential.

“To get them out there and comfortable with people they don’t know and push the comfort zone, she said.

“They can succeed, we’re proud of the students for stepping up and having a go.”

Woorabinda is a former mission about two hours’ drive west of Rockhampton and is home to abour 1,000 people.