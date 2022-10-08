The cast of ground-breaking coming-of-age children’s series Barrumbi Kids set in remote Northern Territory communities has been revealed by NITV.

The series will give children living in remote communities the chance to see their lives and experiences represented on screen.

Featuring talented and diverse young actors and award-winning screen stalwarts, the 10-episode live action series premieres on NITV later this year.

Barrumbi Kids stars Nick Bonson, 12 and Caitlin Hordern, 14 in their debut acting roles, with Sherona Tiati, Zeallion Andrew, Ronan Bonson also making their debut.

Barrumbi Kids tells the story of two children Tomias (Bonson) and Dahlia (Hordern) who are best friends growing up in a remote Northern Territory community.

It is through fishing, hunting and schooling, the children learn about themselves, each other and living in both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal cultures.

It is filmed in Beswick (Wugularr), Barunga, Katherine and Bitter Springs on the lands of the Jawoyn, Dogoman, Wardaman and Mangarrayi people in the Northern Territory.

NITV acting commissions head Marissa McDowell said it was important to have good representation for young Aboriginal people on screen.

“We are thrilled to be working with talented, up-and-coming actors like Nick and Caitlin, as well as big names like Justine Clarke to bring Barrumbi Kids to life,” she said.

“NITV creates ground-breaking children’s programming that explores diversity and celebrates the stories and culture of our mob to share with all Australians.

“Just like the wildly celebrated animated series Little J & Big Cuz, Barrumbi Kids plays an integral part in creating more representation on screen and giving Aboriginal kids a national platform to see their own faces and hear their own voices – something that is so important for our mob.”

The heart-warming series is based on the popular book series by Territory author Leonie Norrington and will be produced by Danielle MacLean, Monica O’Brien and Julia Morris.

Maclean said Barrumbi Kids had been in the making for years, with Elders, Djilpin Arts and Beswick community members and now audiences soon able to see what adventures the kids will get up too.

“Creating this series with our First Nations partners, Esther Bulumbara, Frankie Lane, Revonna Lane and Scott Hall has been an incredible experience,” Maclean said.

“Their contribution to story and cultural guidance allowed us to authentically bring to life the stories of the fun and mischief experienced while growing up on Country.

“Their children and grandchildren will watch this series and yell out with big smiles of pride and joy – ‘Hey that’s me, that’s my family and my Culture’.”

The series has a strong cast of supporting actors that include ARIA Award-winning Justine Clarke, 2021 AACTA Award nominee Jacob Junior Nayinggul, Frances Djulibing, Adrienne Pickering, Christopher Sommers, Sophie Emberson-Bain, Finn Treacy, Serene Yunupingu, Penelope Thomas, Stephen Mahy and Scott Hall.

Barrumbi Kids is a Tamarind Tree Pictures and Ambience Entertainment production for NITV and will premiere on NITV this year.