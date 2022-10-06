The First Peoples Assembly of Victoria took to the steps of Premier Dan Andrews on Thursday to hand over a 50,000-signature strong petition to not change the name of Maroondah Hospital.

It comes after Mr Andrews in September announced a re-elected Labor Government would rename the hospital in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II

Speaking outside Mr Andrews’ office, Assembly co-chair Marcus Stewart addressed said there had been enormous support from the community to pressure the government to reconsider the name change.

“Over the last couple of weeks there has been enormous support from the general public,” he said.

“Victorians who have stood with us and they’re not happy and we’ve seen that in the results of the petition.

“So today we hand it over to the State Government and we’ll wait to say exactly… what they do with this.”

Mr Stewart also shut down suggestions dual naming of the facility would be a fair compromise.

“This is one of the only hospitals that is named in Aboriginal Language,” he said.

“There’s plenty of other hospitals that we could rename.

“Maybe we start a petition on move it to Melbourne – maybe they can rename Melton Hospital.”

Mr Stewart said the Maroondah City Council had not consulted the Indigenous community on the name change.

“I think they’re probably directly engaged with the government on this one,” he said.