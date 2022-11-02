The thousands-strong crowd on Gadigal land gathering in the fight for justice and honouring the life of Cassius Turvey heard the rousing declaration “no black child is ever, ever, ever in the wrong place at the wrong time on their own land”.

At Sydney’s Town Hall on Wednesday night the vigil’s emcee Lizzie Jarrett welcomed loved-ones of Cassuis, and community leaders to share expressions of grief, memories of the young man and calls to action for the entire country to see racially-fulled violence end.

Ms Jarrett made emotional pleas for those in attendance to listen carefully and come together in respect and memory for the late 15-year-old and his family.

“Tonight about showing up, holding a safe space and sharing love through our grief and trauma and the ripple effect of the reality that our children are still not safe in this country,” she said.

“I stand here as a blak mother in fear, in solidarity and fear for his mother who had to lay her beautiful child to rest before his time in a matter of horrendous circumstances.

“In this country these people like cops and politicians and that will tell us it was his fault because he was the wrong place the wrong time.

“If you remember one thing I say tonight remember this, no black child is ever, ever, ever in the wrong place at the wrong time on their own land.”

Ms Jarrett read a heartfelt message from Cassius’ mother Mechelle Turvey, expressing her wish for gatherings around the country to be peaceful affairs.

“I’m the only person who can get justice for my son,” Ms Jarrett read.

“Stand alongside me.

“I am angry, Cassius’ friends and families are angry but I’ve don’t want form of violence at any of these rallies in the name of my child.”

“Violence breeds violence. I want calm and peace.”

Ms Turvey’s words went on to paint a picture of her son, a “shining star” and caring young man who was larger than life and treated everyone equally and with respect.

The moved crowd sat attentively with palpable emotion in a sea of lit candles.

Ernie Dingo, who’s family has strong ties to the Turveys, shared similar tales of a “cheeky” boy, mentor and inspiration to those around him.

First Nations activist Lynda-June Coe asked for allies to shift the repeated injustices and violence against Indigenous people around the country before asking for a minutes silence.

“You gotta walk beside us, because racism is killing us and it’s killing our babies relentlessly,” Ms Coe said.

“You need to call it out, call it out every single day in these institutions, in the streets, with your neighbours, in your homes.

“This country matters Australia was founded on racism and it needs to be destroyed.”

A sole politician took to the stage in Sydney to similarly call for an end of violence against First Nations people.

Greens’ Senator for New South Wales David Shoebridge expressed his wish for an undivided nation and reiterated Ms Jarrett’s point of Indigenous children never being in the wrong place at the wrong time before pointing the finger at Western Australian police commissioner to better grasp the sentiment.

“I came here to listen and I wish there were more people from the federal parliament here doing that, coming to these places, listening, hearing powerful truths,” he said.

Mr Shoebridge said the responsibility of non-Indigenous people is to listen, walk beside you and change this bloody country”.

Malyangapa-Barkindji rapper Barkaa was called on to perform her song, co-released with Aboriginal-Filipino artist DOBBY, I Can’t Breathe.

As night fell hundreds lined up to light candles and pay there respect to Cassius.