A documentary telling the story of a group of Noongar Elders has won the Best Short film award at the Bronx Social Justice Matters International Film Festival in New York City.

Ngaluk Waangkiny – Us Talking is a film that follows the journey of a courageous group of Elders who live on Whadjuk Noongar boodja as they fight for respect, recognition and acknowledgement from the City of Perth.

Once banned from the city streets, these Elders now have a seat at the Council table and are making decisions that are changing the face of Boorloo – Perth.

The Festival received films from all over the world, from China, Portugal and 25 US states.

The short documentary touched on issues ranging from incarceration, to failing health care systems, and the demonization of immigrants.

“The Elders told their stories, which were at times traumatic, because they wanted to share Australia’s hidden histories with the world.”

“It’s not just truth-telling, it’s about listening, learning and owning our destructive past, so we can all move forward,” said Ngaluk Waangkiny executive producer Michelle White.

Co-written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Poppy van Oorde-Grainger and acclaimed Noongar artist Ian Moopa Wilkes.

This short film is rich with archival vision, personal histories and moments of profound change.