The Australian War Memorial has recognised Noongar man Private Walter Joseph Parker as the earliest known and identified Aboriginal soldier to make the ultimate sacrifice while in service with Australian armed forces.

Private Parker is the most recent addition to the Memorial’s Indigenous Boer War list.

Memorial director Matt Anderson said the inclusion of Private Parker’s name and his sacrifice “re-set our understanding and knowledge” of Indigenous service in the Boer War.

“This discovery was made through ongoing research to commemorate the stories of First Nations service,” he said.

Collaborative and determined research found Private Parker served as part of the Western Australian contribution to the war in South Africa.

The Memorial’s Indigenous Liaison Officer, Michael Bell, said that Aboriginal enlistment and service in the Boer War has been the source of much speculation, arising from the time of transition from colonies to Federation.

“The Memorial has now identified 10 Aboriginal men who served, nine of whom returned,” he said.

“As with all other service and conflicts, the potential for these numbers to increase is evident, suggesting that the current total of 10 does not represent all who served.”

Private Parker was the half great-great-great uncle of Matthew Grice, who worked with historian and researcher Sue Mills to uncover his background and service record.

“He was the half-brother of my great-great-grandmother,” said Mr Grice.

“I was always interested in history and got into family history.

“My nan’s nan grew up in an orphanage here in WA and we didn’t know who her parents were. There was a family story that her dad was an Afghan camel driver. I did a DNA test and it turned out we have Indigenous DNA.

“I really wanted to find out who her parents were. Through research and with the help of Sue Mills, who had already done a mountain of research on this family, that helped me draw the connection.”

Mr Grice said they searched for records of his great-great-grandmother’s siblings and found that her half-brother, Walter, was born in Gingin in 1874.

“We found the obituary of his mother, Mary Benyup, who died in 1927. It said two of her sons died at war. We had assumed both died in the First World War,” he said.

“James Dickerson, one of her sons, was the only known Indigenous solider from WA who died at Gallipoli. We couldn’t find any mention of Walter in World War One.

“Sue said ‘there is a Walter Parker who died in the Boer War. We went off to find any reference to Walter Parker in the Boer War, it was like detective work, we went through old newspapers, messaged heaps of historical societies, and we built this case and sent it to the Australian War Memorial.

“One month later they came back to us and said ‘yes, it all adds up’.”

Private Parker was born on 6 July 1874 in Gingin. Like many other Aboriginal volunteers, Private Parker made at least two attempts to enlist in the First Western Australian Contingent but was unsuccessful.

He persisted and was accepted into the Fifth Contingent of the Western Australian Mounted Infantry, which shipped out from Fremantle on 7 March, 1901.

On arrival in Durban on 28 March, 1901, the Fifth and Sixth Contingents were combined. The combined contingents returned to Australia in 1902, arriving at Fremantle on 29 April.

Private Parker was not to return alongside his comrades; he died of typhoid at Standerton, in the Mpumalanga region on 22 January, 1902.

Ms Mills also had a family connection to Private Parker.

“Walter, the illegitimate son of my children’s ancestor Mary, had remained a mystery for several years so it was a delight when in late 2020, I stumbled on his service in the Boer War, not realising at the time the significance of my find,” she wrote.

“With this new knowledge, Walter’s service can now be recognised and commemorated along with his half-brother James Dickerson, who was the only known man of Aboriginal descent to die at Gallipoli.

“How heartbreaking for their mother, Mary, to lose two sons in a far away county but how proud she must have been to know they were courageous in their willingness to serve their country.”

Before the discovery of Private Parker’s service in South Africa, the Australian War Memorial had reported there were nine known Aboriginal soldiers who had fought in the Boer War and they had all returned to Australia.

Private Parker has become not just the only known Aboriginal soldier to die in the Boer War but the first known man of Aboriginal descent to have died in overseas military service in the history of Australia, a contribution and legacy that can now be honoured and commemorated.

Private Parker’s story will be told and commemorated today, 7 July, at the Australian War Memorial’s Last Post Ceremony, the day after the 148th anniversary of his birth.

Members of his family will be in attendance to lay a wreath beside the Pool of Reflection.

“Everyone loves a mystery. I remember feeling goosebumps… So many hours, so much time and to find something that means something, that is a notable thing,” said Mr Grice.

“I felt really proud to be related to Walter. It was a really good feeling.”

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have a long tradition of fighting for Country, and have served in every conflict and commitment involving Australian defence contingents since before Federation.

The Australian War Memorial believes the stories of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are an important part of the Memorial’s storytelling, and encourages anyone with information about Indigenous servicemen and servicewomen to contact them.