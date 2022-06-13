‘Ni means listen’ is a podcast where Phil Walleystack, a Noongar man, yarns with ten respected Noongar Elders in Boorloo (Perth).

Giving them the chance to tell their stories about what it was like growing up black in Australia, at a time when the country was still participating in segregation.

Elders spoken to include aunty Muriel Bowie, aunty Margaret Culbong, aunty Doolann Leisha Eatts (dec), uncle Albert McNamara, uncle Noel Nannup, uncle Ben Taylor, aunty Irene McNamara, aunty Theresa Walley (dec), uncle Farley Garlett and uncle Walter Eatts.

Australian history has always been told through the white man’s eyes, but this podcast shares another page of our history, shining the light on indigenous voices.

The podcast educates audiences about how Elders were treated as outsiders in their own homeland and how they are still fighting for change.

Speaking to Elders comes naturally for Walleystack who grew up around his nans and pops, listening to them yarning.

“The podcast is about letting our old people tell their stories the way they were told,” Walleystack said.

“I felt very honoured and very blessed to be ask to interview the Elders, its something I have done since I was brought up around the nans, pops, auntys, uncles all the time.

“I have always spent my time with them, so to interview the Elders and record their stories was something touching.”

Although Walleystack said he felt nervous talking with the Elders at first, as he wanted them to trust him, hoping they would open up more.

“I tried to find connections through my grandparents and uncles, to try and relate to those questions,” He said.

The podcast aims to be a safe space for conversations about racism, the Stolen Generations, discrimination, family and many more serious topics handled with care.

For the Elders, the podcast records their legacy, a blueprint of their life and achievements.

For their family it’s a yarn told by their grandparents and parents which will be heard through many generations to come.

And for the wider audience, it’s a lesson and an insight of how Australia treated their Indigenous people.

“This project in the end will benefit the Aboriginal community and the wider community,” Walleystack said.

“The whole of Australia has to embrace and accept the history of Australia.”

For Walleystack one episode hits too close to home..

“My grandmother, Theresa, she passed away and interviewing her knowing that she was dying any day was very very tough,” he said.

“But at the end of the day it’s a blessing to be able to sit there and my last conversation with her is record.”

The podcast is part of a truth-telling project that consists of three parts, the other two being a book and a short film launched in celebration of this year’s Reconciliation Week.

“To tell the truth, the whole point of this podcast was to get the truth out there and in the elders’ own words” Walleystack said.

You can find “Ni means listen” on spotify and on the Podcast app.