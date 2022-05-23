She first walked the runway on the inaugural season of Australia’s Next Top Model.

After finishing third, Noongar woman and Model Shannon McGuire went on compete in Miss Universe Australia before having a successful modelling career.

Now, Ms McGuire has taken on a behind the scenes role, mentoring younger women, and men, through the Miss Naidoc and Mr Naidoc Perth program.

After ten years, she returned to the runway in Brussels walking for guests of the Australian Embassy in Belgium in collections by Liandra Swim and Kirrikin.

McGuire said her role in the Indigenous Fashion Event in Brussels took on much more of a leadership aspect since the last time she walked a runway.

“I actually love the buzz of backstage, I love the chaos of the day,” she said.

“Somehow in all of that chaos I find myself really calm and I find myself being able to think really clearly.

“Being backstage and helping in much more of a leadership role comes a bit more naturally to me now, it wouldn’t have 20 years ago.”

As part of the Indigenous Fashion Event in Brussels, McGuire helped designers Yolgnu woman Liandra Gaykamagu and Wonnarua woman Amanda Healy set up the runway and mentored students from the Ursluines Mechelen Fashion School.

“It was cool to see the younger girls, it was cool to mentor them through it, it was cool to sort of play the hype girl for all of the young people in it as well,” she said.

“Like lining everyone up, doing last looks and getting them ready to go on stage.

“It was actually, for me, the best part of the day. It’s working with people and I’m good with people so I can do that and working with young people.”

McGuire said she also loved being back on the runway as a model.

“It was fun to be on the runway again and the adrenaline of it all,” she said.

“I remember the excitement and I remember the nerves, and I caught myself dancing backstage and shaking out my nerves the way that I used to.

“I used to have a lot of fun backstage and dance and play and be silly with the other models and that was our way of shaking all of our nerves out ready to go on stage.

“I kind of felt like being a kid again.”

The biggest difference this time around, was the fact she was able to represent Aboriginal designs on the catwalk itself.

“To walk out on the runway was really cool and what was even better about it was this time I wasn’t just a model,” McGuire said.

“I was representing my entire culture and my Country.”

Returning to Perth at the end of the month, McGuire is preparing for Miss and Mr NAIDOC’s crowning night.

Mr and Miss NAIDOC’s crowning night is on June 4.