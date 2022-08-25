Six Noongar groups are on the cusp of establishment to represent Traditional Owners in Western Australia’s south-west as a trust set up to finance their operation doubles in size.

The news comes as the Western Australian Government reveals its first South West Native Title Settlement update in parliament, detailing the second $60m payment made to the Noongar Boodja Trust.

The Trust, which arose from last year’s 200,000 square kilometre native title win, received its second payment of $60 million in April of this year, taking the total amount paid to $123m.

South West Aboriginal Land and Sea Council chairman Brendan Moore said he was optimistic the newly-established relationship with the six Noongar regional corporations.

“The Noongar corporations have made significant progress towards implementing the settlement,” he said.

“SWALSC as the central services corporation is working with the regional corporations to finalise their endorsement and establishment, and once this is complete, we look forward to using all components of the Settlement to advance the interests of a strong Noongar Nation.”

As part of the settlement arrangement, SWALSC transitioned from being a native title service provider to the central service body.

They will act in support of the six Noongar regions by providing them with services such as HR, finance, advocacy and promoting cultural achievement.

The update also detailed the West Australian Government’s intention of partnering with Noongar corporations on social, economic and cultural projects.

This includes a a five-year process of transferring up to 320,000 hectares of crown land to be held and developed.

WA Aboriginal Affairs Minister Tony Buti said settlement was the most comprehensive in Australia.

“The unprecedented scale of the WA Government’s investment in the settlement, and the ongoing work of WA Government agencies, ensures that every effort is being made to realise the Settlement’s vision and objectives,” he said.

“The work to date will provide opportunities for generations of Noongar people – to achieve sustainable, self-determined social, economic and cultural outcomes.

“I look forward to starting the formal partnerships between the six new Noongar Regional Corporations, SWALSC and the WA Government and the continued flow of benefits.”

The update highlighted the 430 Noongar standard heritage agreements now in place with government and industry land users, and plans to create management deals.

The deals will occur through the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, to increase traditional knowledge and expertise in the management of the South West conservation estate.

The South West Native Title Settlement, described by some as “Australia’s First Treaty” was singed in February 2021, resolving the longstanding Noongar native title claims in the South West of Western Australia.