A week on from the death of an Aboriginal man in custody in north Queensland anger continues to simmer in a community waiting for answers.

On 9 November a 51-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell at Kowanyama Watchhouse after being taken into custody and was pronounced dead after transport to a local heath service a short time later.

A peaceful protest was held 11 November outside the police station by a 100-strong crowd calling for information on what had happened in the space of a few short hours.

Kowanyama mayor Robbie Sands says the community have been left to “fend for ourselves”.

Mr Sands said he knew the man, whose identity has not been made public at the request of his family.

Mr Sands said Queensland Police “put a safety net around those responsible” who “do the wrong thing to our people”.

He expressed frustration, alleging those grappling with grief were left to seek mental health support services themselves without assistance from authorities.

It comes despite a statement from Queensland Police released 9 November flagging support networks would be provided.

“Family liaison officers have been designated to provide information and support to the man’s family,” the statement read.

Federal Senator Lidia Thorpe’s name has been raised as among those backing calls for transparency.

“We’ve got some key leaders of Indigenous people to support us,” Mr Sands said.

Mr Sands said he and family of the deceased will meet with counsel assisting the Queensland coroner on Thursday where CCTV footage will be made available.

