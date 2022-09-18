Indigenous health professionals from across the NT have been recognised at the 2022 Northern Territory Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Practitioner Worker and Practitioner Awards.

Held in Alice Springs, the annual awards acknowledge the significant contribution made by health professionals to the Northern Territory healthcare system, their families and communities.

All Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health workers and practitioners employed in the Northern Territory were eligible for nomination, with six category winners selected from 16 finalists.

Two honour roll recipients were also recognised as part of the awards ceremony with Bernadette Shields and the late Kathy Abbott both being added to the John Hargrave Honour Roll.

The honour roll addition acknowledges a lifetime of career achievement and role model behaviour that is an inspiration to others.

In announcing the awards, Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles commended the award winners whilst drawing attention to the critical role they play in the Territory’s health system.

“These awards acknowledge the outstanding contribution made by our highly valued Aboriginal health worker and Aboriginal health practitioner workforces within the past 12 months,” she said.

“Aboriginal health workers and Aboriginal health practitioners play a vital role in the delivery of health services across the NT to clients in urban, regional and remote areas.

“They are often the first point of contact for people seeking health services, and provide a conduit between traditional health and western medical services.”

Award winners