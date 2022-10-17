The principle of a remote Territory community school has urged the Federal Government to honour a funding commitment made by the former government ahead of next week’s budget.

Yipirinya School was promised $8.3m by the Morrison Government to built vital student and staff accomodation at the Alice Springs community-controlled institution.

Labor has already ruled out adding the Liberal-National commitment to the revised budget, which has drawn ire from Federal Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price.

Of the 280 students coming to the school each day, a concerning amount travel to and from unsafe environments in town camps surrounding Alice Springs.

Yipirinya principle Gavin Morris said on-site accomodation for students, families and staff would improve safety.

“There’s a lot of love in each town camp, but there’s also a lot of poverty, or violence or alcohol, a lot of drugs,” he said.

“Some of our kids are going home to safe homes and great families and others are going out to homes which are a lot different to that.

“What we’re finding is more and more of our young people are becoming in contact with the law, some as young as nine and 10, as a result of being out on the street and unsupervised because home is just not safe. ”

Yiripinya is the only school of its kind in the country, offering five Aboriginal languages alongside culturally specific and western education.

Mr Morris said the school was spending about $600,000 per year feeding and driving children to and from school.

Meetings have been held between Country Liberal Senator Ms Price and Federal Labor MP Marion Scrymgour about the issue.

“I expressed the fact that I would appreciate if Labor could support the school toward the staff and student accommodation, informed Marion of of the importance of it and she said she would take a look at it,” Ms Price said.

“I was looking for Labor to support that entire commitment going forward, so I guess I’ve left it in her hands.

“I’ll continue to advocate for it and see where we go.”

Ms Scrymgour and Federal Education Minister Jason Clare’s office said the government had limited information on the promises made by the Coalition in May.

While the proposal will not factor into the upcoming budget, Ms Scrymgour said it would be consider going forward.

“I am willing to look at the merits of this project, and how we take it forward from,” she said.

“I’m certainly open to looking at how do I advocate and take it beyond the budget process.”