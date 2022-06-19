New South Wales selectors have ignored Josh Addo-Carr’s push for State-of-Origin redemption for the must-win clash against Queensland on Sunday.

The two-time NRL premiership winger had scored 10 tries over 12 consecutive Origin appearances from 2018 until 2021 before missing out on Blues selection for the series opener this year.

Pundits had pointed to Addo-Carr’s initial omission from the team that lost 16-10 for not having the same impact for Canterbury this year since crossing from Melbourne.

But retired Blues representative Braith Anasta last week said coach Brad Fittler wanted to motivate the Gunggandji, Birrbay and Wiradjuri man.

“They didn’t pick Josh because he wasn’t playing his best, so they put a rocket up him and said, ‘you’re not playing game one, how are you going to respond?’,” Anasta said.

Addo-Carr then rebuked critics with five tries in his next two games for the Bulldogs.

The selectors did respond with seven changes for game two in Perth when the squad was announced on Saturday, but Addo-Carr’s name was not among the inclusions.

The 26-year-old was left unperturbed over not getting the nod ahead of incumbent Blues wingers Daniel Tupou and Brian To’o.

“Toops and Bizza had really good first games,” Addo-Carr said.

“They did as much as they could.

“So, I wasn’t expecting to be called to be honest.”

Addo-Carr did not score on Sunday during Canterbury’s thumping of Wests Tigers 36-12 but still played a strong hand up the middle with bursting line breaks and offloads leading to tries.

Nicho Hynes appeared to trial strongly in Coffs Harbour for Cronulla against Gold Coast after the utility retained his place in the Blues’ squad.

The Wiradjuri man set up two of three Sharks tries.

His weighted kicks also forced the Titans into returning two goal-line dropouts and a vital second-half penalty goal pushed the margin out towards an 18-10 win.

Just some vis of Selwyn Cobbo and Ezra Mam cuddling it out for your Friday 💖 Hard not to love the Broncos' biggest bromance 🐴 @brisbanebroncos @nrlnews pic.twitter.com/k9LEaR1jtY — Ted Roker (@TedRoker) June 17, 2022

Canberra marched home to a thrilling 20-18 victory against Newcastle on the back of last-shot heroics.

Xavier Savage was denied the first try of the day after video proved the fullback failed to ground a grubber kick in the 15th minute.

But the Birri Gubba, Gunggabyji and Torres Strait Islander made no mistake minutes later, flying above the pack and coming down for the Raiders’ third try.

A 14-nil lead the Raiders had conjured in the initial 25 minutes was slowly absorbed by the time Edrick Lee crossed the line for the Knights in the 65th minute.

Lee sprinted up the left wing towards the line to accept an all-or-nothing pass before barging past Savage to put the Knights in front for the first time.

After the Knights came close to securing the win twice, Canberra tied the scores with a kick-and-chase to the line.

Jamal Fogarty was asked to nail a regulation conversion in the final 40 seconds for the hosts to finish triumphantly.

The Warriors have not given up! Josh Curran with a farewell gift to Redcliffe. 📺 Watch #NRLPanthersWarriors on ch. 502 or stream on Kayo: https://t.co/pURKzgGXXC

✍️ BLOG https://t.co/j5rnAfNNJW

🔢 MATCH CENTRE https://t.co/PiZ4cicPLp pic.twitter.com/H7Umui9Y44 — Fox League (@FOXNRL) June 18, 2022

Brisbane appeared on track early for an upset victory against Melbourne after Selwyn Cobbo touched down for his side’s third first-half try – and second in two minutes – to lead the hosts by 10 points.

The leap into the corner post on Friday evening was the Wakka Wakka man’s 11th try in his past seven outings.

Playmaker Ezra Mam dashed to the opposite corner in the second half for Brisbane off a bold run from halves partner Billy Walters against the play in the 77th minute.

But the Storm scored 26 unanswered points between the Broncos last two tries to claim the 32-20 win.

Cody Ramsey put the finishing touches on an astonishing start for St George-Illawarra on Friday night against South Sydney.

The Dragons had crossed the line six times in the first 26 minutes to lead by 32 points.

Ramsey ran in the last try in the first half to all but seal the 32-12 win in Wollongong.

New Zealand Warriors backrower Josh Curran delivered a touch of respectability to a lopsided 40-6 scoreline on Saturday.

Penrith put on the first 34 points of the match until the Darug man crossed for the Warriors’ only try in the 75th minute/

Reece Walsh converted in the side’s last home appearance at Redcliffe before returning to Auckland.

In other NRL encounters, North Queensland fought back late to edge in front of Manly 28-26 and Parramatta held onto a 26-16 lead in the second half over Sydney Roosters.