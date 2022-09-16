A simple question from the NRLW to vote for a player showing leadership on and off-field has backfired, with fans backing in suspended Indigenous star Caitlin Moran for the title.

The NRLW took to social media on Friday to ask fans who should be recognised for excelling on field and dedicating time to change off field has been flooded with hundreds of messages to vote for the Newcastle Knights player.

Moran was suspended for one game and fined 25 per cent of her salary for airing describing Queen Elizabeth II as a “dumb dog” on Twitter following Queen Elizabeth II’s death last week.

Fans have spent the week pointing out the extreme double standards, raising a cavalcade of NRL men who have not been reprimanded to the same extent for airing controversial views and committing actual crimes.

Those examples include Penrith winger Taylan May, who was allowed to play finals despite being convicted of assault and banned for two games.

The Rugby League Players Association has also slammed the league for its inconsistent handling of player penalties.

“Caitlin’s proposed financial punishment is another example of the inconsistent and disproportionate penalties handed down to players,” the RLPA said in a statement.

“Case by case, the NRL has a worrying track record of inconsistent punishments given to players.”

Moran was not among the nominees able to be formally voted for.

By Saturday morning a Tweet from the NRLW encouraging votes had racked up 221 comments and 23 retweets, almost entirely backing Moran in.

Caitlin Moran tho. Give her a 30% bonus while you're at it. — Rahul (@RahsAlGhul18) September 16, 2022

Caitlin Moran x 2 — Senator Briggs (@Briggs) September 16, 2022

Caitlin Moran.

Do the right thing. — Jason Tran (@Jasonical_) September 16, 2022

Ms Caitlin Moran for her commitment to drive change, truth, education and Liberate First Nations people. Excellent athlete, and a leader on and off the field. A positive difference to the lives of all. https://t.co/wpHRsdTcbi — Nessa Turnbull-Roberts (@TurnbullVanessa) September 16, 2022