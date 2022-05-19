The New South Wales Aboriginal Land Council has welcomed a new Bill from veteran MP Fred Nile to better protect Aboriginal cultural heritage.

The 87-year-old upper house MP introduced the Bill Thursday morning after announcing he had joined the Seniors United Party of Australia.

The NSWALC and the Aboriginal Land Rights Network have advocated strongly for decades for new cultural heritage laws, and noted New South Wales remained the only state which has not recently updated its heritage legislation.

NSWALC chairman Danny Chapman said the NSW Parliament should follow Mr Nile’s example.

“Culture and heritage reform is crucial to Aboriginal people and should be valued by parliamentarians and our fellow Australians,” he said.

“The current laws do not do enough to protect our culture and heritage and does not provide any decision-making rights for Aboriginal people.

“We need to ensure our rich culture and heritage is celebrated & protected for future generations.”

The Aboriginal Cultural Heritage (Culture is Identity) Bill 2022, which appears likely to gain Greens and Labor support, will prevent the destruction of Aboriginal heritage by awarding custodianship of sites, objects, and remains to a newly created state agency, the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Council.

Under the Bill in its current form, the ACHC must approve any permits to move, harm or destroy the items in consultation with local groups, and the membership of the ACHC will be 100 per cent Aboriginal.