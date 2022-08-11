Former deputy Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander social justice commissioner Robynne Quiggin hopes she can oversee respect for all Indigenous materials in national cultural institutions.

The newly appointed trustee of the Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences, or Powerhouse Museum, Ms Quiggin is the first Indigenous person to hold the position in its 143-year history.

A former solicitor practising human rights and intellectual property law and previous trustee of the Australian Museum in Sydney, the Wiradjuri woman said she was proud of the achievement.

“It’s been of great interest of mine over the years to contribute where I can to better access to and rights over cultural materials that are held in big collecting institutions around the world,” Ms Quiggin said.

“I’d just really like to support the work that’s already undergone going on in the First Nations Directorate.

“I’ll just bring those perspectives and that input to the trust as it it does its work.

“I think it’s a really good opportunity at this point in time.”

Her inclusion in policy and planning for self-determined representation of Aboriginal works were described as instrumental assets to the museum by NSW Arts and Aboriginal Affairs Minister Ben Franklin.

“This is a historic and timely appointment which reflects the importance of Aboriginal leadership and representation in the NSW arts and cultural sector,” he said.

The misappropriation of Indigenous art has come under fire in recent months, with pushes for refined legislation to strengthen intellectual property protection.

Ms Quiggin said the need to ensure appropriate use of traditional art extended to cultural institutions.

Consultation with custodians and a respect for what is often “deeply cultural material”, whether old or new, remains a pillar of successful and sensitive display to consider.

“I think it’s extremely important that all our museums and cultural institutions, and all of our institutions have proper protocols and proper recognition of the rights of indigenous peoples over our cultural material,” Ms Quiggin said.

“We need to have our rights respected in on all of those fronts, and on all of those in all of those arenas, and, and our cultural institutions, our state and national cultural institutions, as well as the commercial world all have a role to play in ensuring that.”

Ms Quiggin commended the MAAS for its progressiveness and efforts to include Indigenous representation.

She highlighted the crucial contributions First Nations arts and social sciences make in Australia.

“Our knowledge, Indigenous knowledge, looked after this place for more generations than any of us can really conceive of our artistic expressions, our music, our design, our fashion. Our contribution to the arts and sciences are incredibly important,” Ms Quiggin said

“They come from our the generations of people who have cared for this place cared for our communities, cared for our our families, and really and honouring our culture.”

Ms Quiggin said she looked forward to bringing her knowledge to the fold at the existing Powerhouse in Ultimo, and second Parramatta site currently under construction.