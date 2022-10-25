Flood-impacted communities on the New South Wales-Victorian border are holding their breath despite a slight relief with water levels lowering following a week-long downpour.

While the Murray Rivers subsides, anxieties remain in Moama and nearby at Cummeragunja.

With the majority of houses clear of damage and mob moved to relative safety, the next few days remain critical with lingering fears of what will play out.

While Yorta Yorta country has copped the brunt of heavy rainfall, the levees have held in both areas so far.

“We have now experienced a bit of a fall in the in the water level and we’ve got the Murray River flowing back downstream, which is a good sign,” Cummeragunja Local Aboriginal Land Council chief executive Uncle Leon Atkinson said.

“It’s (the water level) still up and it’s gonna be around a long time.

“The drop in the water that we had this morning could well have been due to a levee bank busting on the northern edge of the Barmah township across the river from us.

“We’re not jumping up and down yet but if we get some more runoff and the current picks up then the water is going to recede at a better rate than what it is at the moment.”

Uncle Leon is relieved the homes around his community have evaded any flooding and the many elders, while evacuated last week, are kept safe and well in surrounding towns.

It is a similar story in 10 kilometres south-west.

“Hopefully, today or tomorrow, it’s going to reach his peak, the levee has done its job, it’s held out,” Moama Local Aboriginal Land Council chief executive John Kerr said.

While the majority of homes and resources sit on the dry side of the levee, Mr Kerr’s office risks going under if things take a turn.

On Monday the land council stood just inches above floodwater, threatening more than just archives and operations until the town dries out.

Operations have taken a break while the community focuses on preventative measures.

“The land council is literally 20 metres on the other side of the levee,” Mr Kerr said.

“It’s just the little things such as fuel vouchers, food vouchers and things like that.

“That’s heavily impacted the community.

“The anticipation and the anxiousness of you know, that f*****g levee breaking, or if it gets right up over the levee, what do you do?

“I was speaking to some of the elders that live there and I said, look, we’ll build a big wall around your place and we’ll do all we can but if that levee breaks you are gonna have to get out because there’ll be nothing that’ll hold his water back.”

Though Moama has been lucky to avoid flooding which has tore through a number of communities across the eastern states in recent years, Mr Kerr said the current peaks were unprecedented.

The restriction of resources has meant resorting to help from out of town.

“We’re getting 60 food parcels from the mob at Canberra, the Australian food bank,” Mr Kerr said.

“They will get here today and they’ll be dispersed out into the community so that’ll help out and that’ll be for everyone.

“We want to make sure that we’re a collective in this.

“We’re one community so we want to help out everyone where we can.”

Both Mr Kerr and Uncle Leon have praised their communities for their efforts in managing the situation and providing care to those in need.