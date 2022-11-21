The newly-released Northern Territory Aboriginal Tourism Strategy’s progress report tracks the Territory government’s ambition for the NT to become the national leader in Indigenous tourism.

The government believes that by 2030, $40 billion of the Northern Territory’s annual economy will be contributed by tourism – underpinned by unique Aboriginal cultural experiences.

The 2020-2030 Strategy is the foundation of the government’s commitment to support Indigenous tourism operators.

In response to the progress report, Minister for Tourism and Hospitality Nicole Manison noted projects like the National Aboriginal Art Gallery and Larrakia Cultural Centre, grants, dedicated marketing, and the Aboriginal Tourism Committee as ways the government is investing in the growth of Aboriginal tourism.

The gallery has been granted $50 million by the NT government, along with $80 million from the federal government.

“The Northern Territory is uniquely placed to offer a diverse range of authentic Aboriginal cultural tourism experiences and capitalise on people seeking out those experiences,” said Ms Manison.

“The Territory Labor Government will continue to invest in projects and initiatives to boost and support our tourism offerings to showcase Aboriginal cultures, to be the undeniable leader in the Aboriginal tourism sector.”

Aboriginal Tourism Committee chair Paul Ah Chee Ngala said local leadership was vital to the strategy’s success.

“The Aboriginal Tourism Committee contributes to developing sustainable and prosperous Aboriginal tourism enterprises across the NT, leading to positive economic and social outcomes for the Territory and Aboriginal communities, as well as providing a key role in guiding the implementation of the NT Aboriginal Tourism Strategy 2020-2030,” he said.

He encouraged members of the Territory’s Indigenous communities to consider joining the committee, particularly from the Barkly, Arnhem and Big Rivers regions, “so we can have more of the Territory’s regions and cultural groups represented”.

In September the commonwealth minister for Indigenous Affairs, Linda Burney, and Territory’s chief minister Natasha Fyles announced land arrangements to advance the Larrakia Cultural Centre, with the Territory government set to approve a grant of Crown land to the Larrakia Development Corporation while the funding for the $40 million centre is supplied through the Aboriginal Benefits Account.

Minister Burney said the development of the Larrakia Cultural Centre will provide an important opportunity not only to celebrate the cultural history of the Larrakia people on sacred land, but also to have “a designated legal structure for the benefit of future generations of the Larrakia people”.

The projects are supplemented by arts and cultural centres in Katherine, Tennant Creek and Arnhem Land which collectively received $30 million through the National Iconic Arts Trail.

The Aboriginal Tourism Grant program has a $1 million funding pool for Indigenous-owned organisations to develop new cultural tourism with recipients to be announced later this month.