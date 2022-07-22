The Northern Territory government has announced that applications are now open for a sixth round of Aboriginal ranger funding for the 2022/23 financial year.

Some $2.1 million dollars has been committed to the scheme which is designed to provide support to Aboriginal ranger groups and land and sea managers to undertake conservation on Country.

Last financial year 38 grants were approved to support Aboriginal rangers across categories of capital grants, land and sea management fund grants and the Ichthys LNG coastal management offset grants.

NT Parks and Rangers Minister Nicole Manison said it was important for the government to support Aboriginal rangers in the Territory.

“Our Aboriginal rangers do a terrific job on country – conserving our coastline, while protecting our iconic marine and wild life”, she said.

“These grants have delivered outstanding results for the Territory, providing increased employment on country and more local decision making opportunities.”

The government’s land and sea management fund grants can be sought for a wide variety of conservation and environmental activities, including management of threatened and iconic species, cultural management and protection and environmental and ecological monitoring and evaluation.

INPEX, a Territory liquified natural gas developer is also a supporter of Aboriginal rangers in the Territory.

Last year they announced an injection of 24 million dollars over two decades to assist Aboriginal rangers in the management and protection of the NT land and sea environments.

General manager Roland Houareau said INPEX valued the contributio Aboriginal rangers made to environment.

“Aboriginal Rangers play a critical role in the management and protection of many pristine and unique land and sea environments in the NT,” he said.

“Not only does the program deliver environmental benefits, it also provides opportunities for rangers to work on country, supporting broader social and economic outcomes for Aboriginal people in the NT.”

The Ichthys LNG coastal management offset grants provides funding for conservation management of dugongs, cetaceans and threatened marine matters of national environmental significance in the top end.

Last financial year, four capital grants and three project grants were awarded in the Ichthys grant funding category.

To date more than 15.7 million dollars has been provided to Aboriginal ranger groups through the NT government’s Aboriginal ranger grants program.