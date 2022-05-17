The Northern Territory Government has put $690 million towards at least 260 new homes and 200 lots under its targeted infrastructure program in remote housing.

It is understood part of this allocated money is from pre-existing funding, so it remains unclear if there has been a significant commitment outside of the original scope of allocated funding.

However details from a media release suggest this figure will be spent towards:

RemoteHousing Investment Package works through HomeBuild NT, Room to Breathe and Government Employee Housing ($301 million);

land servicing to support the RemoteHousing Investment Package ($235.8 million); and

ongoing works to build new and improve existing housing through the national partnership agreements for Remote Housing, funded by the Commonwealth ($150.2 million).

Government employee housing is anticipated to receive an additional $9.3million to construct and upgrade teacher housing.

It is understood contractors will be required to have Aboriginal employment at a minimum of 40 per cent, with an annual increase of two per cent capped at 48 per cent.

In a statement, Remote Housing and Town Camps Minister Chansey Paech said the investment would lead to better outcomes for remote residents.

“This significant investment, which includes contributions from both the Territory and Australian governments, will be the biggest spend within the program so far and sets a record for the Northern Territory,” he said.

Mr Paech did not respond by time of publication.