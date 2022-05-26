First Nations women in the Northern Territory are most affected mining’s impacts while gaining the least benefit from opportunities in the sector, according to an Indigenous researcher at Charles Darwin University.

CDU Northern Institute PhD candidate Jodi Cowdery is seeking First Nations women who work or who have previously worked at mine sites to share their stories to help understand the problem.

The 2016 census found about 1.5 per cent of the Australian mining workforce identified as First Nations women, and in the Northern Territory the number was lower than the Australian average.

This is despite more than one third of the NT’s population being First Nations.

Ms Cowdery said Indigenous women disproportionately suffered negative consequences of mining projects near their communities but rarely benefited from one of the main positive impacts; employment.

“The group of people most likely to be adversely affected by mining projects are Indigenous women from nearby communities, yet they are the least likely to be employed by large-scale mines,” she said.

“As an industry, the wages in mining are the highest in the country.”

Ms Cowdery said issues such as high food prices, childcare, violence, clean water and land care associated with resources projects had a greater impact on women.

“A whole heap of research shows Indigenous women from communities local to mine sites, in areas considered very remote by the ABS which a lot of people in urbanised Australia forget about, are the most affected” she said.

Participants in the study will be asked to complete a 20 minute survey about their working life and experiences.

Canadian research organization MinErAL is supporting her research as part of a larger Knowledge Network Mining Encounters and Indigenous Sustainable Livelihoods project being conducted in Canada, Fennoscandia, New Caledonia, and Australia.