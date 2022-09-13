Odyssey Blues have claimed Naarm’s (Melbourne) 2022 Reclink premiership with a 10.10 (70) to 9.4 (58) win against the cohealth Kangaroos last Wednesday at St Kilda’s Peanut Farm Oval.

With Terry Daniher and Anthony Hudson calling the action from the sidelines, it was a fierce contest from the first bounce of the ball.

The first quarter was tough as both teams felt the pressure of each other before the Odyssey Blues kicked the first three goals.

The Kangas quickly recomposed themselves and kicked the last two goals of the quarter.

The second term was dominated by cohealth kicking four goals to two and narrowing the margin to a solitary point at the main break, 6.3 (39) to 6.2 (38).

The second half was a battle of territory and a real slog in the contest for gaining the upper hand.

The see-sawing clash saw both teams’ energy levels depleted and as a result goals were harder to come by.

It was Odyssey’s day to shine however, as they kicked 31 to 20 in the last half to run out two-goal winners.

Luke Miles and Oscar Kooleman kicked six goals between them and played instrumental roles for the Kangaroos.

Sammy Basanisi and Jack Ind played exceptionally well all over the ground for the whole four quarters and both kicked goals.

Josh Grey and Szymon Wojniak played the whole game in the centre and left no fuel in the tank by the final siren.

Netty Kuila had an excellent game up forward playing out of the goal square and ended up kicking a goal and setting up another couple.

Jason Watts was named best on ground.