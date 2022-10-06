Richmond assistant coach Xavier Clarke says Shai Bolton’s breakout 2022 season has coincided with the young gun making a bigger impact on the team off the field.

Clarke – the Tigers’ forward-line coach – said the naturally-shy Bolton was beginning to speak up and impart his ideas during team meetings.

“In meetings he is starting to have a voice, which is really important,” Clarke said on SEN Fridays at the Top End.

“It is quite powerful when he does talk because he is a quieter person.

Bolton enjoyed a career-best season for the Tigers, which culminated in his selection on the half forward flank in the 2022 AFL All-Australian team.

The silky-smooth mover thrived in the absence of Tigers star Dustin Martin and played in a similar forward-midfield role.

He finished third in the prestigious Leigh Matthews Trophy for the AFLPA’s Most Valuable Player.

“He’s just a well-grounded kid and it’s scary to think that he’s only 23-year-old,” Clarke said.

“If he continues to excel in the way he is going, he’s going to be a very good player for a long time.”

Bolton arrived at the Tigers as a 17-year-old after being drafted with selection 29 in the 2016 National Draft.

After debuting in 2017, Bolton played in the Tigers’ premiership triumphs in 2019 and 2020.

Bolton has finished top-five in the club’s best-and-fairest award in each of the past three seasons and is considered by many as one of the game’s most exciting young talents.

Clarke said the West Australian was forced to grow up quickly after joining the Tigers’ elite environment and has paid credit to Bolton’s professionalism.

“Until you’re told how you need to run, what GPS mapping you need to be hitting and how to train, you just don’t know how to do it,” he said.

“He’s now really good at that, his work rate is outstanding and his footy has followed.

“He is a quiet kid and at footy clubs you grow up pretty quickly, especially if you have to move away from home.”