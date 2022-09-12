Gilbert O’Keefe has tasted double success at this year’s Doomadgee Rodeo, notching wins in the novice and open bull rides at the end of August.

The two-day event returned to the Queensland rodeo circuit for the first time since COVID-19 began, drawing large crowds and a strong field of riders contesting almost $15,000 prize money.

Doomadgee Aboriginal Shire Council Mayor Jason Ned said the new committee this year had rejuvenated the rodeo’s community spirit.

“This year’s event brought our community together and visitors back to town,” he said.

“Everyone had a little extra appreciation after a couple of smaller years.

“These types of events help to build community spirit and create opportunities for local businesses to benefit from visitors attracted to the rodeo.

“We hope this year is a new beginning for our rodeo and we can keep developing the event with our community partners over years to come.”

The 2022 Doomadgee Rodeo was supported by Ngooderi and attracted a dozen other local and regional sponsors.

Ngooderi board member Mark England said locals were engaged in the lead up to the event.

“In the weeks leading up to the main event, many local participants were making sure the rodeo would be a success,” he said.

“It was a chance to contribute to their community by helping to organise and promote attendance and ensure the event site was set up and safe.

“Beyond the social and economic benefits of the rodeo event itself, these type of community activities allow locals to explore and develop different skills.

“Ngooderi is always looking for new ways to build local capability and support community connections, and the Doomadgee Rodeo was a particularly fun way to achieve some of our goals.”

The Rodeo Committee acknowledged the enormous effort by stock contractor Warren Fry and his team, who arranged stock and transport, provided advice and coordinated insurance, prize ribbons and a lolly drop for the kids.

Event winners