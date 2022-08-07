An Indigenous breast cancer survivor has shared how hard it was to leave home for treatment as a key resources gets a refresh to improve on Country care.

Central Arrernte woman Dawn Ross was diagnosed with breast cancer more than two decades ago and had to leave her Mparntwe (Alice Springs) home to get treatment in Tarndanya (Adelaide).

Her story comes as the Federal Government updates a key handbook to help First Nations patients better understand how traditional practices and western science can work together to treat cancer.

“Being diagnosed with breast cancer at 43 and having to leave my husband and four young children behind to get a lumpectomy in Adelaide was one of the hardest experiences of my life,” Ms Ross, now 66, said.

“It’s really important for women with breast cancer to be able to access treatment close to home.

“For Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island women, emotional and spiritual wellbeing is hugely important and in Central Australia they often turn to Ngangkari, or traditional healers, for medical help.”

The Cancer Australia breast cancer handbook for Indigenous health workers last week was revised to include advice on social and emotional wellbeing, palliative care and breast cancer in men.

It is widely-used by Indigenous health workers to improve skills and provide information on symptoms and screening.

Federal Indigenous health assistant minister Malarndirri McCarthy said social care was as important as physical care during treatment.

“This evidence-based Handbook gives our dedicated health workers the tools they need to provide culturally appropriate care and support for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and expertly guide them through their cancer journey,” she said.

Cancer Australia Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Cancer Control advisor Jacinta Elston said the handbook was one of the only resources available at the moment to support Indigenous health professionals.

Ms Elston said Indigenous health workers were best placed to support Indigenous cancer patients.