We’ve been talking about constitutional recognition for 15 years now.

It was first proposed by, of all people, then prime minister John Howard before the 2007 election. The Howard government met its end at that election, but the idea of constitutional recognition didn’t. Every government since picked it up and ran with it.

Howard almost certainly had in mind a symbolic acknowledgement like the proposed preamble put to referendum in 1999 along with the republic (both failed). And then Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull no doubt expected the same when he appointed a 16-member Referendum Council in 2015.

This was the third committee on constitutional recognition, after the Expert Panel on Constitutional Recognition of Indigenous Australians (2012) and the Joint Select Committee on Constitutional Recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples (2013 to 2015).

British engineer Sir Alec Issigonis once said: “A camel looks like a horse that was planned by a committee.”

The Referendum Council was tasked with engaging in consultation and advising on a referendum to recognise Indigenous peoples in the constitution.

250 delegates were handpicked from a series of community meetings and invited to gather at the Yulara Resort, near Ulu r u, as the First Nations National Constitutional Convention. After four days and a walk out from some delegates who rejected the outcome, the Convention delivered the Ulu r u Statement from the Heart calling for a constitutionally enshrined Voice to Parliament and a Makarrata Commission to oversee treaty-making and “truth-telling”.

And so we got a camel instead of a horse.

I’m not sure who the Referendum Council spoke to out in the community, but it always surprised me any consultation of Aboriginal people would come up with a national, centralised body empowered to speak for us a group and recognition of Aboriginals as one race of people. That’s inconsistent with Aboriginal cultures and how we see ourselves.

We aren’t one nation, but many. And if you listen carefully to those Indigenous people who sound supportive of this idea, you’ll notice they aren’t talking about a national voice at all.

For example, in 2015, then Yolngu National Assembly Co-Convenor, Matthew Dhulumburrk Gaykamaŋu, said “Government needs to listen to Yolngu thinking for Yolngu problems.”

In August, Torres Strait Islander representatives signed The Masig Statement – Malungu Yangu Wakay (Voice from the Deep) calling for self-determination and autonomy on local affairs.

Torres Strait Island Regional Council Mayor, Phillemon Mosby said: “The Masig Statement is a mandate from the people for the leaders of our region to stand together in unity … We see that voice to parliament and constitutional change will give our voice a unique place in this country.”

Not an ‘Indigenous’ voice. A Yolngu voice. A Torres Strait Islander voice. The Voice won’t, and can’t, represent Indigenous people as a group.

When journalists ask me if I support the Voice, I often ask them to tell me what the Voice is. Not one yet has been able to answer.

Then there are the straw man arguments and the loaded questions that presuppose some wrong intent, like the laundry list of questions from Greg Craven in The Weekend Australian which I went on to answer.

What I really want to hear are credible answers to the legitimate questions and concerns about the Voice being ignored.

Like why Indigenous people should have a constitutionally enshrined body to lobby politicians on matters affecting everyone, when other Australians don’t.

Like why that body needs to be in the constitution when it can be legislated now; and why the government refuses to outline its structure and governance.

We’ve had many Indigenous bodies, including four failed elected bodies. If the Voice will be the one that makes all the difference, legislate it now and show us.

And like why we should be confident that the High Court, if not now but in 20 or 50 years, will look at a constitutional Voice and say it means nothing; that it’s just window dressing; that governments can ignore its opinions and not maintain its upkeep.

Voice supporters want people to vote for it when no one seems to know what it is; based on feelings, “trust us” dismissiveness and motherhood statements like “good manners”. To quote Dennis Denuto “It’s the Vibe of it”. Some frame opposition to the Voice as mean, rude and/or racist.

Indigenous people are already in the constitution like every Australian. Every part of the constitution is about us and how we’re governed. It has been since 1967 when Australians voted resoundingly for a constitution that treats all citizens the same.

Many opponents of the Voice are concerned about unanswered questions and uncertainties. Many just want that fundamental principle of constitutional equality to remain.

Nyunggai Warren Mundine AO is the managing director of Nyungga Black Group and the author of Speaking My Mind and Warren Mundine – In Black and White. @nyunggai