Mechelle Turvey, the mother of Cassius Turvey, the 15 year-old Aboriginal boy who was attacked and killed on the streets of Perth, has released a statement expressing the grief and heartache of her family and thanking those who have supported them.

“Our hearts are absolutely shattered following the senseless and unprovoked attack on Cassius. There are no words that can describe the unimaginable pain of losing a son, let alone after he endured such a horrific attack. He should still be with us today, going to school, playing footy and living a long life.

“As a family, we want to thank each and every one of you that has reached out during this difficult time. Thank you to everyone that has donated and shared our fundraiser and offered to help.

“It has brought us some comfort knowing how much Cassius was loved and to see how much he meant to his family, friends and to our community. Cassius was a 15 year old proud Noongar boy and we will do everything we can to make sure there is justice for Cassius and our family.

“The funds raised will be used to cover the costs of the funeral as well as our legal costs as we seek justice for Cassius. We ask that everyone who can join the rallies in support of Cassius that are being organised around the country.

“From the bottom of our hearts we thank you once again and appreciate your unwavering support.”