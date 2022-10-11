First Nations Australians who have been affected by cancer will be better supported after the launch of a new website.

Our Mob and Cancer has been developed by and for Indigenous Australians to improve health outcomes for First Nations people, providing culturally-safe support and information for patients, families, communities and health professionals.

The website includes information about how cancer affects Indigenous people, how to protect against cancer, types of cancer, diagnosis, treatment and living with cancer, how cancer spreads and where to get help and support.

Culturally sensitive topics such as sorry business, men’s and women’s business and shame are included on the website, where information about how these topics relate to cancer and associated health outcomes is provided.

There is also a dedicated section providing guidance to healthcare professionals about culturally appropriate cancer care for First Nations people and the particular importance of this when supporting Indigenous cancer patients.

Federal assistant Indigenous Health minister Malarndirri McCarthy said the website was designed to support cancer patients, their families and health professions.

“Cancer places a heavy burden not only on those diagnosed with the disease but also their families, carers, Elders and the community,” she said.

“By using a strength-based, culturally-focussed approach that reflects our resilience and values, the Our Mob and Cancer platform hopes to engage more effectively with community and answer the needs of Indigenous Australians with cancer and their families.”

The launch of Our Mob and Cancer comes after alarming statistics from 2015-2019 suggest that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people were 1.4 times more likely to die from cancer compared to non-Indigenous Australians.

Data from the same time period also confirmed that First Nations Australians experience both higher incidence rates and lower participation rates in bowel, breast, and cervical cancer population screening programs.

Ms McCarthy said more culturally appropriate information was needed for to improve cancer outcomes for Indigenous Australians.

Cancer Australia chief executive Professor Dorothy Keefe said there was broad consultation from a number of bodies in the development of Our Mob and Cancer to ensure that the resource was culturally appropriate.

“To guide and design the project from inception, Cancer Australia has incorporated the voices and experiences of Indigenous Australians affected by cancer, the community, the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Expert Reference Group, and Leadership Group on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Cancer Control,” she said.

“We have built an extensive range of culturally respectful and safe resources, awareness messaging, videos and guidance for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.”