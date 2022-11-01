The road through the cycling world is a tough ride, but for a pair of Indigenous siblings their journey has taken a course of its own.

Bronte and Myles Stewart have been turning up their noses at convention on the bike without much fanfare for years.

The Australian cycling fraternity has historically never reached out to appeal to First Nations’ people to take up the sport.

A key mentor to the Stewarts has witnessed that bumpy experience firsthand since they came to his attention more than a decade ago.

“They’ve had to learn the hard way,” Wagga Wagga Cycling Club coach Cameron Oke said.

“Neither of those two have ever had much outside assistance from the general cycling world.

“They’ve really had to do it all themselves.

“It’s just one of those stories where they haven’t been gifted anything from anyone.”

Despite being overlooked by elite cycling programs, Bronte made the 2022 UCI World Championships in September and finished 17th in the under-19 women’s individual time trial.

The 17-year-old finished just 38 seconds behind the winner on the 14.1km Wollongong course.

“It’s been a big year,” Bronte said.

“I did a stint overseas, then coming back, I had a bit of a cool off and then got back into it.

“We’ve been pretty lucky – we brought the team here and got to know the course.

“Our junior team knew the course in and out – we had that advantage.”

That top 20 ranking ensures Bronte is well recognised in the world.

But before saddling the bike for the biggest race of her life, putting on the Indigenous-designed lycra of the Australian team’s customary green and gold bands validated all the hard work of the Wiradjuri and Kamilaroi woman in reaching the starting ramp.

“When I first saw the kit, I had an emotional moment,” Bronte said.

“I called my nan up straight away and sent her a picture.”

The jersey was set aside afterwards to be framed for the wall of their Wagga home.

Myles, an acclaimed sprinter, said the family was proud of Bronte’s efforts.

“It is pretty surreal to watch your sister race on her own country and, obviously with our Indigenous background, it’s pretty special,” he said.

“She’s been unreal, working very hard towards this.”

The 23-year-old is yet to don national colours, but has worn Nero Continental’s jersey for the Australian-based team between sprints.

That spot was earned on the back of podium finishes in national criterium, the Oceania criterium and the Melbourne-to-Warrnambool, the second oldest one-day race in the world.

“Myles has always had to work a lot harder and put himself in different positions,” Oke said.

“While Bronte always put herself up the front, Myles was just a little bit different.

“He’s a lot quieter on and off the bike – they’re two different types of kids and because he is reserved, he needed a little more guidance in a way, but his potential is through the roof about what he can produce.”