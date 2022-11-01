A new campaign placing the spotlight on palliative care services for Indigenous people has been launched by Australia’s health sector.

Palliative Care Australia’s Federal Government-funded More Than You Think campaign launched in September to prompt conversations and connect people to end of life care and support.

Palliative Care Australia chief executive Camilla Rowland said the campaign was challenging misconceptions about the service.

“The campaign helps communities tap into the support that is currently available and builds awareness of some to the questions this stage of life can prompt, but our friends in the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health sector tell us that much more needs to be done,” she said.

“PCA has engaged with a group of Aboriginal health leaders to create the Palliative Care Yarning Circle to offer advice on existing programs and consider next steps.

“It’s important to us that this work is led and shaped by the people it seeks to serve.

Ms Rowland said cultural sensitivities needed to be understood for culturally appropriate care to be delivered.

Complementing the More Than You Think campaign and PCA’s ongoing advocacy is the grassroots work of the Indigenous Program of Experience in the Palliative Approach (IPEPA), Caring@Home, and the Gwandalan Palliative Care Project.

Check the More Than You Think website for more information.

Further resources can be found on the Palliative Care Australia website.