AFL icon Eddie Betts is inspiring Palmerston this year to rise again and play in its first Northern Territory finals series in more than a decade.

Having last played finals footy in 2010, bowing out to Waratah in the elimination final, the club is this season showing promise in the Top End’s premier league with an impressive list of Aboriginal AFL stars.

Former Melbourne defender Neville Jetta, ex-Geelong and Collingwood utility Travis Varcoe and Betts, who played 350 games at Carlton and Adelaide, have brought 739 AFL games of experience to the Magpies’ campaign.

Betts booted 11 goals alone in the opening three rounds, including five goals to set up Palmerston’s 10 goals-to-nine victory over Nightcliff.

Four of the 35-year-old’s goals came after quarter-time while trailing by 16 points.

His final goal – a trademark front and centre snap – levelled the scores heading into time-on soon after the Kokatha, Guburn and Wirangu man had moved into the middle of the ground.

Varcoe was another strong contributor for the hosts, providing a calming influence in the pressure moments while Jetta’s polish aided Palmerston to win for the first time against Nightcliff in a number of years.

Many one-time AFL Indigenous players have continued to litter the ranks of the NTFL besides the high-profile Magpies signings.

Former No.2 draft pick Harley Bennell has lined up for the Tiwi Bombers following a chaotic career across Gold Coast, Fremantle and Melbourne.

Cam Ellis-Yolmen, who spent eight seasons at Adelaide for just 39 games, also debuted at this month for Southern Districts.

But the biggest inclusion has been retired Geelong and Port Adelaide forward Daniel Motlop, who pulled off a masterclass for Wanderers on his return home to Darwin.