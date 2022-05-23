There’s a strong air of anticipation among supporters of an enshrined First Nations Voice to Parliament following Labor’s resounding Federal election victory at the weekend.

Among the first words uttered by newly-minted Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in his victory speech on Saturday night was a recommitment to enacting the Uluru Statement from the Heart in full.

That prominence was cause for optimism, according to Uluru Statement leader Roy Ah-See.

“The sense… is just palpable at the moment in our in our in our space and in our communities because Albo is representative of where we come from as First Nations people,” he said.

“His mum’s a single parent and… he comes from… social housing, so therefore, he’s very well versed in terms of challenges faced by the majority of our people and communities.

“He’s also got a really powerful leadership team around him – Linda Burney, Penny Wong and others within the Labor Party that that are open to these social challenges.”

Movement on the Voice to Parliament is expected quickly, with Labor promising a referendum to enshrine it in the Constitution in its first term.

The Greens have promised not to block Labor’s mandate on the Voice, however they have said they will push for action on Treaty and Truth at the same time.

The Indigenous voice in parliament has also been strengthened to 10 members across both houses, up from seven prior to the election.

“I think it’s sensational,” Mr Ah-See said.

“However, in saying that, we’ve got a green voice, we’ve got a red voice, and we got a blue voice.

“Our people want a black voice that is representative of our people.”

Mr Ah-See also aired a warning for the Liberal and National parties should they continue their opposition to a referendum this term.

The people have spoken, they have tossed out key people within the Liberal Party, and if Liberal Party is not careful, they are gonna find they’re going to be in opposition for a long, long time,” he said.

“This is above politics.”

The Voice campaign team has put forward several dates to hold a referendum, including May 27 next year or January 27, 2024.