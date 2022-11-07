The wheels are in motion for Parrtjima festival 2023 following the announcement of next year’s theme and opening of registrations to attend the spectacle set to light-up the Mparntwe (Alice Springs) sky in April.

The coming 10-day event pulls inspiration from Multijulu artist’s Uluru Statement piece Uluru-Ku Tjukurrpa (The Uluru Story of connection), poised to take new shape in the festival’s annual light display.

It’s just the next step for Uluru-Ku Tjukurrpa’s lead artist and Maruku woman Rene Kulitja.

Set to work alongside a team of contemporaries her work takes new shape in an immersive festival trademark installation.

Attendee’s can expect stories of songlines and expressions of Indigenous cultures deep connection to country.

AGB Events First Nations Advisor and Parrtjima Curator Rhoda Roberts said it’s an opportunity for cultural education.