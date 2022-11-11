Star hooker and Koa/Kuku-Yalanji Woman Patrice Chambers has re-signed with the Wynnum Manly Seagulls for the upcoming 2023 season.

The 28 year old Chambers made her deubt with the Seagulls last year and they placed ninth overall. It was the first year the Seagulls had an open Women’s QRL (known as BMD) Premiership side.

Chambers said running out as the captain for the first time in the BMD Premiership and winning 10-6 against the Burleigh Bears was an unreal feeling.

“I was so nervous going in,” Chambers said.

“I didn’t know what to expect but I loved every minute of it.”

“The atmosphere around the club is amazing and everyone is so supportive.”

Chambers told National Indigenous Times the decision to re-sign was a no-brainer and she noted the strong positive culture at the Seagulls.

“I really wanted to stay because of how much I enjoyed the 2022 season… the culture and how professional the club is – especially towards the women’s game,” she said.

“It was deadly to be a part of a club that made sure the women are just as important as the men’s teams.”

Chambers said she was pleased with making the semi-finals of the competition, especially given it was the side’s first year, and said it’s motivated the squad to aim even higher in 2023.

“We did really well making it into the semi-finals together,” she said.

“That’s motivated us to come back stronger.

“I know there could be a few more new teams in the comp in 2023 so it’ll be exciting for the women’s game to grow.”