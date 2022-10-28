If the sight alone of Patricia Marrfurra McTaggart’s Sculptures by the Sea selection Fish Net (Walipan) is enchanting, understanding its cultural ties bring something entirely new to the fold.

Exhibited proudly on the shoreline of Gadi’s (Sydney) Boondi (Bondi) Beach, the piece hangs as a look back into the waterways much closer to Ms Marfurra McTaggart’s home and heart.

The weaved merrepen fibre draws from the nets used for traditional fishing methods and women who made them along the Daly river in her home of Nauiyu, 100 kilometres south of Darwin.

It’s just the latest piece of knowledge Ms Marfurra McTaggart is sharing to keep her culture alive and strong for future generations.

Already an author of seven books and Order of Australia recipient acknowledging her preservation of language and study of local plants, a more recent achievement promises to keep her work coming.

Her work for this years Sculptures by the Sea has earned Ms Marrfurra McTaggart 2022 $30,000 Helen Lempriere scholarship supporting artists to further their artistic output.

“It is an honour” she said.

“The scholarship will allow me access to study many works, including those from the community of Nauiyu such as my mother’s fishing net and bag; barks of Charlie Madigan and Nym Bunduck; and the writings and photographs of William Edward Stanner, who interviewed both my father and grandfather.”

Walipan will display alongside previous works delayed from exhibit through COVID-19 along the path connecting Tamarama and Bondi.

Sculptures by the Sea is open to the public until November 7.