Indigenous basketball star Patty Mills will return to home soil for the first time in more than two years after announcing a nationwide tour.

Commencing in September, Patty Mills Unearthed will visit eight venues around the country where Mills will hold basketball clinics and guest speaking events.

In a statement Mills said the Unearthed tour has been years in the making.

“The Patty Mills Unearthed Tour is the realisation of a dream that I have had for some time now,” he said.

“Home really is where the heart is, and this homecoming trip fulfils a desire in me to connect with the communities and supporters who have been by my side, no matter where my career has taken me.”

“It’s been a huge couple of years and I feel privileged to have the opportunity to go back to my roots to deliver an immersive experience to be felt and enjoyed both on and off the court.”

Mills’ Unearthed tour will comprise of two independent parts.

Mills will collaborate with basketball clinician DJ Sackmann and top regional coaches and volunteers to offer camps for young basketball prodigies aged 12-17.

The basketball camp experiences will providing players with educational, hands-on and specialised training sessions that focus on skill development and in-game fundamentals with an emphasis on transferring skills into game-like situations.

Mills will also deliver a series of guest speaking events to share his life experiences, career, lessons and learnings as a professional sportsperson.

Mills said his guest speaking events would show a side of him not shared before.

“It was also important that this tour allowed me to share parts of me that I’ve never been able to share before,” he said.

“Getting up close and personal with my own hopes, challenges and achievements has allowed me to embrace opportunity to the fullest and by sharing my own journey, I hope to inspire others out there, especially our youth, who are on their own path of self-discovery.”

“I welcome young basketball hopefuls, fans and supporters alike to see and hear me in my own words to unpack and dive deeper into my reflections, lessons, truths and in turn inspire their own journeys.”

Patty Mills’ Unearthed Australia Tour begins in Brisbane on Monday 5 September.

Patty Mills Basketball Camps tour dates and locations

Wednesday, September 7 – Gold Coast

Thursday, September 8 – Logan

Saturday, September 10 – Sydney

Tuesday, September 13 – Thursday Island

Saturday, September 17 – Perth

Monday, September 19 – Adelaide

Wednesday, September 21 – Melbourne

Speaking My Language – Patty Mills in his own words tour dates and locations