Things are heating up with only two days left to go before the Origin Rumble where NRL legend Paul Gallen will face Justin Hodges and Ben Hannant on the same night.

Tensions flared at No Limit Boxing’s press conference in King George Square in Brisbane on Tuesday between the fighters for the main event this Thursday at Nissan Arena.

Committed to entertaining the fans, the No Limit Boxing team have decided to not tell Gallen in what order he will be fighting his opponents, just that he will have an hour break in between fights.

Gallen copped flack from both opponents at the conference.

“I love what you did on the footy field, you did your job, but right now it just feels like you’re barking alot” Hannant said.

Hodges branded Gallen the “worst Origin captain in history” on Tuesday, a sentiment backed by the many Queensland natives in attendance which appeared to have struck a chord with Gallen.

“I’m gonna make you look like a bum on Thursday,” Gallen said.

Gallen dared Hodges to run at him, which Hodges promptly obliged to before being separated by No Limit boss Matt Rose.

Hodges and Gallen continued to exchange words as Hodges swiftly left the conference whilst Gallen was still chirping.

“You hear that ambulance that was here? It’s come a couple of days early,” Gallen said.

“It’s meant to come on Thursday. You’ll be going home in it.

“Make sure you kiss your kids goodnight before you go to the boxing fight. Hopefully you wake up.”

FULL CARD