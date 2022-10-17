Marrithiyel and Deley artist and designer Paul McCann works in many mediums bringing paint, bling and textile together in a one-of-a-kind masterpiece during Melbourne Fashion Week in Ganbu Marra First Nations runway.

One of only two Indigenous designers to show this week in the category of formal wear, McCann started his label during covid lockdown.

The boredom driving his imagination toward fashion where he decided off a whim to buy a sewing machine and begin creating.

“I decided to buy a sewing machine and just have a muck around to be honest, not knowing that this would all turn into what it has,” McCann said.

“I did not know that the community, Indigenous and non-Indigenous would embrace it as much as they have.”

McCann has dedicated his new collection Silver Lining to his grandfather Donald and grandmother Elizabeth as he admired their style and grace as a child through old wedding photos.

“My collection is almost costume-like but it’s very vintage and pays respect to my grandmother Elizabeth who grew up in the 1950s and was fabulous, stunning and stylish,” McCann said.

“Clothing is powerful and anything that captures you and makes you feel like wow, that’s my inspiration.”

McCann closed the Ganbu Marra show with large and draping gowns and suits adorned with his artwork in metallics in what imitated scenes of a glamourous and dramatic wedding.

Other designers featured in the show that received a standing ovation included Adjadura, Amber Days, Gammin threads, Gapuwiyak Culture and Arts with Aly de Groot, Injalak Arts with Ally Beahan, Kamara Australia, Native Swimwear Australia, Nungala Creative, Take Pride Movement, Wuurn of Kanak, Yanggurdi and Yarrenyty Arltere Artists.