The Federal Government will pay for funeral claims of Indigenous people caught up in the collapse of First Nations-targeted insurance provider, Youpla.

The compensation, to be revealed on Monday, will be made available to customers who held an active policy on April 1, 2020.

It follows months of campaigning by the Save Sorry Business coalition, which has been calling on urgent support for more than 14,000 customers left without cover when Youpla went into liquidation in March this year.

Federal Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones told ABC on Monday morning the payments were a temporary measure while a longer term solution was ironed out.

“We want to enter into consultations with community leaders on a resolution of the failed funeral benefit fund,” he said.

“We understand that may take a while, so as an interim measure we’ll pay claims for policyholders.”

Some 500 people are expected to be eligible for the payments, which will be available until November 30, 2023.

More to come.