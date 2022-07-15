The grandmother of a Banksia Hill detainee set to be transferred to an adult maximum security prison said her grandson had been pepper-sprayed and zip-tied in the juvenile detention centre.

Noongar woman Pam Blurton joined a protest march in Perth on Thursday against the plan to send about 20 children from Bankia Hill to Casuarina.

Ms Blurton said her grandson was the 15-year-old boy who Children’s Court president Hylton Quail described as suffering “prolonged systematic dehumanisation and deprivation” in Banksia Hill.

“The judge said, ‘if you want to make a monster, this is how you do it’. He was talking about my grandson,” she said.

“He talks to his sister about the way he is treated in Banksia Hill. He told her last week that he was pepper-sprayed and detained with zip-ties, and put in the back, in what they call the fish bowl.”

Ms Blurton said her grandson was often sedated when she visited him.

“One time I went in to visit and he was not sedated, he was really angry, he started throwing chairs and he climbed up towards the windows to smash them. His sister climbed up there and held him, gave him a hug and he started crying,” she said.

“There were six men there, if we had not had been there, I believe he would have been manhandled, viciously. There was no talking from those men, they were going to do what they thought they needed to do.”

Ms Blurton said people walking past the protest rally on Thursday had claimed the children deserved to be locked up and were not worth spending money on.

“I am not getting away from the fact they’ve done bad things. (My grandson) has not been an angel, but when he went into Banksia Hill I thought ‘at least he will get help’, but now he is going to an adult prison, how will that help?” she asked.

“They need more Aboriginal input in there. They need Aboriginal people hired to work with them.

“And when they get outside, there is nobody and nothing for them. They don’t have professionals to work through what they have been through in there.”

She said her grandson was suspicious of non-Indigenous department staff and contractors.

“That points to trauma. Something has happened along the track to make him the way he is.

“He doesn’t get away with much at home, believe me.”

Ms Blurton said the financial struggles many Aboriginal families are facing today remind her of the ration system her mother experienced as a child.

“Nothing has changed. That’s a degrading situation. There’s no support.”

The WA Department of Justice was asked about the allegations regarding pepper-spray, zip-ties and sedation.

“The Department of Justice will not comment on individual cases,” a spokesperson said.

“Staff at the Banksia Hill Detention Centre are continuing to manage the disruptive behaviour of a small cohort of detainees responsible for unprecedented destruction of cells and infrastructure and attacks on staff.”

The spokesperson reiterated that the Department is preparing to establish a temporary youth detention facility at Casaurina following its gazettal under provisions of the Young Offenders Act.

“This is a necessary measure to relocate the cohort of about 20 detainees to a safer and more secure place,” they said.

“The relocation has not yet taken place.

“The temporary youth detention centre will be managed by Youth Custodial Officers and other Banksia Hill and Youth Justice staff. All the same services offered at Banksia Hill including medical, mental health, education and other support programs will also be delivered at the newly gazetted facility. They will also have access to secure recreational areas.”

The spokesperson said family members, lawyers and case managers will be able to visit the detainees as they do at Banksia Hill.

“The temporary centre will be separate from the rest of Casuarina Prison and detainees accommodated there will have no contact with adult prisoners.

“It is anticipated the temporary centre will be available for up to 12 months while urgent works are completed at Banksia Hill. Each individual will be able to return to Banksia Hill when assessed as suitable to do so.”

National Suicide Prevention and Trauma Recovery Project spokesperson Megan Krakouer, one of the organisers of Thursday’s protest, said the punitive system needed to be replaced with restorative justice to change lives.

“It has to be experts who lead the way not boot-licking bureaucrats that the government wants to appoint to keep the silences going,” she said.

“In my view and based on success, myself and Gerry Georgatos, prison reformist, and others like us, restorative justice approaches are imperative if the government is serious about authentic rehabilitation.”