A petition calling on Victorian Premier Dan Andrews to reverse his decision to rename a refurbished Maroondah Hospital after the late Queen Elizabeth II has been launched.

The petition, launched by the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria, calls on Victorian Premier Dan Andrews to revoke his promise to erase Indigenous language in favour of honouring the Queen, who died this month.

By Tuesday morning the petition had already garnered 49,000 signatures of its 50,000 target on change.org.

“Insultingly, the Victorian Premier, Daniel Andrews, has announced he wants to erase a Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung word from the name of a local hospital,” the petition reads.

“To make matters worse, he intends to replace it with a tribute to the very symbol of colonial imperialism.

“The Premier’s plan to displace Language in this way is a hurtful reminder of the lack of respect that politicians have for our history and cultural and how they still view it as disposable.”

What was supposed to be a positive election commitment about improving the Naarm hospital has turned into a cultural flashpoint which has pitted Mr Andrews against Traditional Owners.

Maroondah is a Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung word meaning throwing leaves and is the name of the council the facility sits in.

Mr Andrew last week suggested the First Peoples’ Assembly stick to progressing Treaty, a remark which drew a strong rebuke from co-chairperson Marcus Stewart.

“That’s what they’re elected to do, and we’re delivering that treaty,” Mr Andrews said last week.

“I wouldn’t want anyone to lose sight of that factor.”

In response Mr Stewart told The Age the Assembly would not back down.

“We’ve been elected by our people to create a pathway to Treaty and, of course, that involves speaking up about things our community cares about,” he said.

“We will always seek recognition for our history and do what we can to protect our culture.”

The Assembly’s stance has been backed by the Victorian Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Service and the State’s Greens Party, among a host of other local Indigenous organisations.