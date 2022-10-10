Melbourne Fashion Week has officially started with it’s opening show Urban Garden Runway hitting the streets of Naarm (Melbourne) at Wesley Place.

A stellar line up of Indigenous creatives were on display at the event with Gubbi Gubbi/ Gooreng Gooreng and South Sea Islander singer Keely Eggmolesse first hypnotising guests with her show stopping number alongside Wakka Wakka and Mur Island DJ Soju Gang who set the tempo for the day time event.

In a fashion week first, two Indigenous designers opened and closed the show alongside Australian fashion labels Morrison, Viceta Wang, Kuwaii, Torrence, Gorman, Dom Bagnato, Acler, Atoir, and Asiyam.

Fashion week veteran Ngali opened the show with her new collection showcasing earthy prints and flowing fabric reminiscent of the Kimberley.

Gomeroi designer Colleen Todd Johnson of Buluuy Mirrii then closed the show.

Bulluuy Mirrii in Gomeroi means Black Star which was reflected in her dreamy spring/summer collection.

“To be invited by Melbourne City, to the opening show was like a dream come true” Johnson said.

“Then to be there to close the show, I think that in itself is a big statement not only for me, but for all.

“Fashion has come a long way in Australia.”

Melbourne Fashion Week runs from October 10 to 16.