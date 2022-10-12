From designers such as Bulluy Mirrii and Ngali opening the week to TradingBlak and Ngali hosting pop up runways through Naarm’s Federation Square and the Melbourne Quarter, Melbourne Fashion Week has placed the vibrancy of Indigenous designs on display.

The Victoria State Library hosted an “immersive” exhibition for those privileged few able to be in Naarm to witness it.

A part of this is exhibition was East Arnhem’s Gapuwiyak Culture and Arts with environmental artist Ally De Groot and a basketball team of Aboriginal models exhibiting Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal designs.

Cassie Puruntatameri modelled the beautiful fibre pieces made in collaboration with Gapuwiyak fibre artist Aly De Groot.

As you continued to wander the halls of the State Library another piece by non-Indigenous designer Jason Grech can be found featuring Savannah Kurger, wearing the long sleeve crop and dress with slit.

Kurger, with others, moved through different poses as if they were artistically reading books and moving about the space.

Hidden in a small space, look in the wrong direction and you’ll miss it, you can find Charvanie Walsh exhibiting non-Indigenous Alix Higgins designs.

Lit up ominously, the model remained in the stationary position and slowly moved between poses.

The last and the most grandiose of exhibition was the La Trobe reading room. As you walked towards the door you could see a model in the center platform as the didgeridoo faintly plays.

Passing through the doors, you open up to a grand space with a domed roof about 20-30 meters from the floor.

A woman can be seen singing in a language that is not English from the second floor looking down upon the model moving elegantly between different poses, while an older Indigenous man plays the didjeridoo.

Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp said this was one of the many ways Indigenous people were involved in this year’s Melbourne Fashion Week.

“First Nations is embedded in all aspects of this year’s Melbourne Fashion Week program,” she said.

“With all shows featuring an incredible array of First Nations designers, stylists and performers.”