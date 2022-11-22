Pilbara-born fashion brand Kaninda has returned to the fashion scene after seven years on hiatus.

Banjima and Yindjibarndi woman Lilla Gagliano first began her brand over 18 years ago, but put the brand on a break after a loss in the family.

Gagliano wanted to put family, especially her young daughter Kaninda, after whom the brand is named, first.

It was only last year during her daughter’s 21st birthday that she felt inspired to begin the brand again.

“People were asking me, tell me about your daughter,” Gagliano said.

“And as I was explaining it, I was explaining her life and this kid who grew up out bush and grew up with family and connected to a culture.

“And then I started to get inspired by it again and I realised Kaninda (her daughter) is the brand.

“And it’s been sitting in front of my face all this time.”

This collection was Gagliano’s way of telling the story of her identity and the identity of her family.

The turtle textile patterns were inspired by their time as a family going to Kaninda Rockhole and finding freshwater turtles.

“I saw an old picture of Kaninda holding the freshwater turtle and I was like so inspired,” Gagliano said.

“Everything just came back from memories. Instinctively knew that was the print design.”

The brand’s refresh has seen Gagliano take a different direction with the label, opting to create more swimwear and casual wear rather than formal wear.

In relaunching Kaninda, the brand has also produced a line of menswear.

Gagliano said now her daughter is an adult they’ve been able to work on the brand together, a full circle moment for them both.

“It’s amazing working with her, I absolutely love it,” she said.

“It’s so good having someone that you trust and that you can share the workload with, make decisions with, it just seems to flow quicker.

“And I can see her taking over one day, I love it.”

Having officially relaunched, Gagliano hopes to re-establish Kaninda as an iconic Australian brand with a focus on their Country in the Pilbara.