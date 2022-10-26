After being discovered at a ceremony seven years ago in Regina, Canada, model River Thomas knew he wanted to give modelling a solid go.

The Plains Cree model and Twitch streamer from Treaty 6 territory in Saskatchewan was first discovered by Canadian Indigenous designer Tishynah Buffalo.

Since then he’s travelled to Japan, the United Kingdom and New York City for his modelling career.

Thomas said he could have never imagined the number of opportunities which have arisen as a result of him modelling.

“I got to see Japan through modelling, I got to see London through modelling,” he said.

“Recently I booked a Google commercial through modelling and here I am in New York Fashion Week.

“I never thought modelling would take me to all these places but it did and I’m forever grateful for the designers who see something in me and asked me to represent their collection.

“Because we’re really just the vessel of their creation and their minds.”

Thomas was featured in Vogue’s August edition for his part in the Sante Fe Indian Market’s 100th anniversary.

The event also saw Prey’s Amber Midthunder, Reservation Dogs star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and model Quannah Chasinghorse attend.

Thomas said it was surreal after seven years of modelling to appear in Vogue.

“I was at the Santa Fe Indian markets while I was modelling Lauren Good Day’s collection,” he said.

“It’s surreal, it’s definitely surreal because I don’t model full-time.

“It’s just something that has always kind of been there and I’ll never shy away from the opportunity.”

Thomas said he hasn’t got the time to slow down anytime soon.

He heads to New Mexico for a photoshoot with Ginew USA and then to Los Angeles where he hopes to be signed to an agency and pursue modelling full-time.