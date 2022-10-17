Indigenous actor, TV presenter and ABC’s Play School star Luke Carroll is supporting the Literacy is Freedom Appeal in 2022 which is celebrating 10 years of partnership with the Australian Literacy and Numeracy Foundation alongside Officeworks.

A large part of his life as a proud father and his role on Play School the opportunity to support ALNF was an easy decision for Carroll.

“I’m keen on closing the gap for Aboriginal kids out there in our communities, so they align with the rest of society when it comes to reading, writing, literacy, all those things that encompass ALNF’s vision,” Carroll said.

“I’m proud to be part of the Literacy is Freedom Appeal to help get this message out there.”

Officeworks first partnered with ALNF in 2012 and to date has raised $3.4 million and supported over 10,000 students through the annual Appeal and generosity of customer donations.

Customers can support the Appeal in-store or online throughout October with all funds raised going to support the ALNF’s proven and community-led literacy and language programs, which work to close the literacy gap for First Nations, refugee and other vulnerable Australian children.

Officeworks has launched its 2022 Literacy is Freedom Appeal and is celebrating 10 years of partnership with the ALNF raising funds to provide vital education resources and learning support to children and communities in need across Australia.

Officeworks holds an annual appeal for the ANLF, previously held in September and called the Wall of Hands Appeal, this year, Officeworks will run the Literacy is Freedom Appeal in October.