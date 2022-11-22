Three police officers have been transferred and investigations are underway following the death of an Aboriginal man in the north Queensland community of Kowanyama.

Queensland Police have confirmed that Ethical Standards Command and Crime and Corruption Commission are now investigating the death of the 51-year-old man on 9 November.

The man was found unresponsive in his cell shortly after his arrest and pronounced dead at a local medical centre.

“Three QPS members involved have been re-assigned to perform alternative duties outside of Kowanyama whilst the matter is under investigation,” Queensland Police said in a statement.

Initial investigations found “the members involved did not have physical contact with the man at the time of the incident”.

Temporary replacement officers have been brought in to Kowanyama, the Cairns Post reports.

Kowanyama Aboriginal Shire Mayor Robbie Sands flagged he and family members entered meetings with counsel supporting the state’s Coroner on 17 November where CCTV footage of the incident was shown.

It follows a period of frustration at the lack of information given to the community after the incident which resulted in a protest outside of the local police station.

Mr Sands said police “put a safety net around those responsible” who “do the wrong thing to our people”.

He also expressed concern at the community initially being “left to fend for ourselves”, seeking out mental health support on their own.

A commissioned police officer has arrived in Kowanyama to consult and support family and community members, according to the Cairns Post.

The matter is currently with the Coroner.