Leaders of an NT Aboriginal community hope a new self-determination agreement will spur a population boom as Traditional Owners signal a desire to return home under the deal.

The Aboriginal homeland of Emu Point, 200km southwest of Darwin, has become the 10th signatory of the Northern Territory government’s Local Decision Making program.

The agreement acknowledges the Mulyung people as Emu Point’s Traditional Owners, with the Mulyung Aboriginal Corporation recognised by the NT Government as the decision making body.

Mulyung Aboriginal Corporation chairperson Marie-Louise Sams said the population of Emu Point would increase due to the agreement, with many Mulyung people planning to return to their traditional Emu Point Country having previously moved to larger population centres.

“We’ve got a lot of kids coming in from different communities with families that are planning to come back,” she said.

“We’ve also got families in Darwin and Daly River that want to move out of bigger communities and bigger cities and come back into the homeland.”

For this to occur Ms Sams said funding would need to be used for housing upgrades to improve the standard of living for the community of 160 people.

“The problem is we don’t have enough housing,” she said.

“We’ve only got about 11 houses and there’s a lot of overcrowding in each.”

She said that the lack of housing could not be resolved until critical infrastructure in the area was improved.

“The reason why (the housing) hasn’t got a lot better is because of the power and the water,” Ms Sams said.

“Once we get that upgraded then there won’t be any problem to build houses.

“And then we’ll be able to bring our own people back.”

After retiring from full-time teaching last year, Ms Sams said her focus was now on the wellbeing of her local community.

Ms Sams along with brother Terry Sims and older sister Rosie Olsen plan to lead the revival of the community as Mulyung Elders.

“I just wanted to focus on growing Mulyung and the community”, she said.

“I just want to help my younger generations to try and get them up to the level where they can turn around and look after the place for themselves without us (Elders) getting involved.”

The Northern Territory government’s Local Decision Making program is a 10-year plan to transfer government service delivery to Aboriginal people and organisations based on their community aspirations.

There are currently a further six Local Decision Making agreements currently in negotiation between First Nations communities and government.