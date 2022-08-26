Port Adelaide is set to lose wingman Karl Amon’s services with the 27-year-old poised to join Hawks in 2023.

Amon, who has spent nine years with the Power, informed the club on Tuesday of his intentions to explore his options ahead of the AFL’s free agency period.

As an unrestricted free agent Amon is free to join any club welcoming his services with the decision left out of Port’s hands.

Whispers of the Victorian’s desire to switch allegiance to a club grew throughout the season.

On Thursday it was confirmed the Hawks had beat out a handful of Melbourne-based rivals as his preferred destination.

“It’s certainly great news for the club to hear that Karl wants to be a part of what we are building here at Hawthorn,” Hawthorn list manager Mark McKenzie said.

“Karl complements our current list strategy and the direction we are taking as a club.”

A four-year offer in the realm of $650,000 a season has reportedly been tabled for his signature.

Amon steadily built his stocks with a career-best year in 2022, averaging 23 disposals and stringing together patches of best-on-ground performances as the Power remained hopeful of a finals birth.

After 124 matches his experience could prove the necessary ingredient to round-out Hawthorn’s young list as they push for a climb up the ladder in upcoming seasons.

The Hawks said they’ll work towards signing Amon in the free-agency period starting September 30.