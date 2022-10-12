Yorta Yorta and Taungurung woman, designer and community worker Tahnee Edwards takes massive street cred with her label Gammin Threads which she will debut during Melbourne Fashion Week.

Originally seeking a creative outlet where she showed her love and admiration for Blak matriarchs, Edwards did not intend on starting a business.

“Gammin threads is my side hustle and a love letter to my culture and to blackfellas everywhere,” Edwards said.

“It’s a staunch aunty label that likes good design and being cheeky.

“This collection is specifically celebrating my Naarm community, with references to our mobs languages and land.

“I feel like South-Eastern representation in the Aboriginal art and fashion space needs more visibility, which is something I want to achieve with my label.”

Making her fashion week debut on the Ganbu Marra runway this Saturday night, Edwards will showcase her streetwear label alongside an all First Nations team with designers Adjadura, Amber Days, Elverina Johnson, Gapuwiyak Culture and Arts with Aly de Groot, Injalak Arts with Ally Beahan, Kamara, Native Swimwear Australia, Nungala Creative, Paul McCann, Take Pride Movement, Wuurn of Kanak, Yanggurdi and Yarrenyty Arltere Artists.

“I’m really proud that the ganbu marra runway features all First Nations models and a diverse representation of what First Nations fashion can be,” Edwards said.